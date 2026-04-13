Axios: Mediators rush to revive US-Iran talks

Pakistani, Egyptian and Turkish mediators will continue talks with the US and Iran in the coming days in an effort to bridge the remaining gaps and reach a deal to end the war, according to a regional source and a US official, Report informs via Axios.

All parties still believe a deal is possible. The mediators hope that narrowing the gaps could enable another round of negotiations before the ceasefire expires on April 21.

President Trump is considering resuming strikes if a US naval blockade doesn't make Iran change course, sources said.

Targets could include infrastructure he threatened to attack before the ceasefire was announced.

The blockade, like the US decision to walk away from the talks in Pakistan, is part of the ongoing negotiations, a US official said.

The official claimed Trump wants to prevent Iran from using the Strait of Hormuz as leverage in the talks.

We are not in a complete deadlock. The door is not closed yet. Both sides are bargaining. It's a bazaar," the regional source said

A US official agreed, adding that a deal could be reached if Iran shows more flexibility and recognizes that the Islamabad proposal is the best it will get.

Iran's ambassador to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghadam, who participated in the negotiations, wrote on X that the Islamabad talks didn't fail, but laid the foundation for a diplomatic process.

"If trust and will are strengthened, [we] can create a sustainable framework for the interests of all parties", he said.

The main gaps during the 21-hour negotiations between the US and Iran in Pakistan focused on the nuclear issue, US officials and regional sources said.

One gap was around the US demands that Iran freeze uranium enrichment and give up on its stockpile of highly enriched Uranium.

Another was around the amount of frozen money Iran wants the US to release in return for its nuclear concessions, the sources said.

Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi claimed the parties were "inches away" from a deal before the US "shifted the goalposts" – a characterization US officials and regional sources didn't confirm, though they stressed progress was made.

On Sunday, the Turkish and Egyptian foreign ministers held separate phone calls with their counterpart in Pakistan. Both then spoke to White House envoy Steve Witkoff and Araghchi, sources said.