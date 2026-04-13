Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Axios: Mediators rush to revive US-Iran talks

    Other countries
    • 13 April, 2026
    • 15:29
    Axios: Mediators rush to revive US-Iran talks

    Pakistani, Egyptian and Turkish mediators will continue talks with the US and Iran in the coming days in an effort to bridge the remaining gaps and reach a deal to end the war, according to a regional source and a US official, Report informs via Axios.

    All parties still believe a deal is possible. The mediators hope that narrowing the gaps could enable another round of negotiations before the ceasefire expires on April 21.

    President Trump is considering resuming strikes if a US naval blockade doesn't make Iran change course, sources said.

    Targets could include infrastructure he threatened to attack before the ceasefire was announced.

    The blockade, like the US decision to walk away from the talks in Pakistan, is part of the ongoing negotiations, a US official said.

    The official claimed Trump wants to prevent Iran from using the Strait of Hormuz as leverage in the talks.

    We are not in a complete deadlock. The door is not closed yet. Both sides are bargaining. It's a bazaar," the regional source said

    A US official agreed, adding that a deal could be reached if Iran shows more flexibility and recognizes that the Islamabad proposal is the best it will get.

    Iran's ambassador to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghadam, who participated in the negotiations, wrote on X that the Islamabad talks didn't fail, but laid the foundation for a diplomatic process.

    "If trust and will are strengthened, [we] can create a sustainable framework for the interests of all parties", he said.

    The main gaps during the 21-hour negotiations between the US and Iran in Pakistan focused on the nuclear issue, US officials and regional sources said.

    One gap was around the US demands that Iran freeze uranium enrichment and give up on its stockpile of highly enriched Uranium.

    Another was around the amount of frozen money Iran wants the US to release in return for its nuclear concessions, the sources said.

    Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi claimed the parties were "inches away" from a deal before the US "shifted the goalposts" – a characterization US officials and regional sources didn't confirm, though they stressed progress was made.

    On Sunday, the Turkish and Egyptian foreign ministers held separate phone calls with their counterpart in Pakistan. Both then spoke to White House envoy Steve Witkoff and Araghchi, sources said.

    Escalation in Middle East US-Iran talks
    "Axios": Vasitəçi ölkələr ABŞ və İran arasında razılaşma üçün aprelin 21-dək həll yolu axtarır
    Axios: Страны-посредники ищут решение для соглашения США и Ирана до 21 апреля

    Latest News

    17:13

    Zayed Award for Human Fraternity opens submissions for 2027 edition

    Other countries
    17:12

    Netanyahu backs Trump's blockade of Iranian ports

    Other countries
    16:58

    World Bank launches five-year project to monitor Caspian pollution, protect biodiversity

    Finance
    16:51

    Islamist militants raid Nigerian army base, kill commander and six soldiers

    Other countries
    16:42

    Von der Leyen: EU ready to cooperate with Hungary's new leadership

    Other countries
    16:32

    Ukraine signals possible Zelenskyy–Hungary PM meeting

    Other countries
    16:17

    Average monthly salary in Azerbaijan reaches 1,099 manats

    Finance
    16:10

    Pashinyan: Baku-Yerevan peace to boost Armenia's economy

    Region
    16:01

    Kazakhstan to integrate digital systems for Middle Corridor development

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed