Iranian, Saudi FMs mull Islamabad talks

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has held a telephone conversation with Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Report informs via Mehr News Agency.

During the telephone conversation, the parties discussed developments in the region, as well as the Iranian-American talks held in Islamabad.

On February 28, the US and Israel launched military operations against Iran. That same day, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in the strikes. In retaliation, Iran launched missile and drone strikes on Israel and other countries of the region housing US military assests.

Iran, the US, and their allies agreed to a two-week ceasefire on the night of April 8, 2026.

Subsequent negotiations between Iran and the US, mediated by Pakistan, were held in Islamabad on April 11-12.

US President Donald Trump announced yesterday that the US military plans to begin blocking the Strait of Hormuz on April 13, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. GMT).