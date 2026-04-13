Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Iranian, Saudi FMs mull Islamabad talks

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    • 13 April, 2026
    • 16:00
    Iranian, Saudi FMs mull Islamabad talks

    Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has held a telephone conversation with Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Report informs via Mehr News Agency.

    During the telephone conversation, the parties discussed developments in the region, as well as the Iranian-American talks held in Islamabad.

    On February 28, the US and Israel launched military operations against Iran. That same day, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in the strikes. In retaliation, Iran launched missile and drone strikes on Israel and other countries of the region housing US military assests.

    Iran, the US, and their allies agreed to a two-week ceasefire on the night of April 8, 2026.

    Subsequent negotiations between Iran and the US, mediated by Pakistan, were held in Islamabad on April 11-12.

    US President Donald Trump announced yesterday that the US military plans to begin blocking the Strait of Hormuz on April 13, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. GMT).

    Iran Saudi Arabia Abbas Araghchi Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud Escalation in Middle East
    İran və Səudiyyə Ərəbistanının XİN rəhbərləri İslamabaddakı danışıqları müzakirə ediblər
    Главы МИД Ирана и Саудовской Аравии обсудили переговоры в Исламабаде

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