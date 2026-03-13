In January–February 2026, Azerbaijan's state budget received 66.1 million manats (approximately $39 million) from the privatization of state property, Report informs, referring to the State Service for Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy.

During the two-month period, the State Service held 10 auctions, privatizing one joint-stock company's share package and 258 vehicles.

In addition, the State Service signed 890 new lease agreements-96 for non-residential properties and 794 for land plots-bringing an additional 9.8 million manats (approximately $5.8 million) to Azerbaijan's state budget.

Thus, in January–February, total state budget revenues from privatization and leasing of state property reached 75.9 million manats (over 44.6 million).