    Finance
    • 13 March, 2026
    • 15:37
    Azerbaijan's budget gains nearly $39 million from privatization

    In January–February 2026, Azerbaijan's state budget received 66.1 million manats (approximately $39 million) from the privatization of state property, Report informs, referring to the State Service for Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy.

    During the two-month period, the State Service held 10 auctions, privatizing one joint-stock company's share package and 258 vehicles.

    In addition, the State Service signed 890 new lease agreements-96 for non-residential properties and 794 for land plots-bringing an additional 9.8 million manats (approximately $5.8 million) to Azerbaijan's state budget.

    Thus, in January–February, total state budget revenues from privatization and leasing of state property reached 75.9 million manats (over 44.6 million).

    Azərbaycanda 2 ayda özəlləşdirmədən büdcəyə 66 milyon manat daxil olub
    Доходы бюджета от приватизации в Азербайджане превысили 66 млн манатов

