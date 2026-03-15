EBRD ready to support expansion of cooperation in South Caucasus

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is ready to support the expansion of international cooperation in the South Caucasus.

As Report informs, this was stated by EBRD Regional Director for the South Caucasus Alkis Drakinos during the Southeast Europe and Trans-Caspian Region business summit in Baku.

According to him, an important factor has been the changes in the leadership of the region's countries, which have allowed the South Caucasus states, which have much in common, to begin interacting more actively and building dialogue.

"New prospects are emerging. The world is changing: alongside crises that cause concern, signs of hope are also appearing. The international community is responding and finding solutions. We hope that this process will continue. As an institution, we are ready to support it," Drakinos stated.