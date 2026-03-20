Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    US embassy in Baku closed March 20–24 for Novruz and Eid al-Fitr

    Foreign policy
    • 20 March, 2026
    • 09:18
    US embassy in Baku closed March 20–24 for Novruz and Eid al-Fitr

    The Embassy of the United States in Azerbaijan will be closed from March 20 to 24 in observance of Novruz and Eid al-Fitr, and will reopen on March 25, Report informs.

    "The U.S. Embassy in Baku will be closed from March 20 until March 24 in observance of the Novruz Bayram and Ramazan Bayram holidays, and will reopen on March 25," the embassy said in a post on X.

    "If you are a U.S. citizen who needs assistance during this time, please call +994 12 488 33 00.

    For consular information or assistance for Americans in the Middle East, call the Department of State's 24/7 Task Force at+1-202-501-4444 (from abroad) and 1-888-407-4747 (from the United States)."

    U.S. Embassy in Baku Eid al-Fitr Novruz holiday
    ABŞ-nin Azərbaycandakı səfirliyi martın 25-dək bağlı olacaq
    Посольство США в Азербайджане будет закрыто до 25 марта

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