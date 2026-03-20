US embassy in Baku closed March 20–24 for Novruz and Eid al-Fitr

The Embassy of the United States in Azerbaijan will be closed from March 20 to 24 in observance of Novruz and Eid al-Fitr, and will reopen on March 25, Report informs.

"The U.S. Embassy in Baku will be closed from March 20 until March 24 in observance of the Novruz Bayram and Ramazan Bayram holidays, and will reopen on March 25," the embassy said in a post on X.

"If you are a U.S. citizen who needs assistance during this time, please call +994 12 488 33 00.

For consular information or assistance for Americans in the Middle East, call the Department of State's 24/7 Task Force at+1-202-501-4444 (from abroad) and 1-888-407-4747 (from the United States)."