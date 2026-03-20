Azerbaijan celebrates Ramadan

In Azerbaijan, the holy month of Ramadan is observed on March 20 and 21.

According to Report, Ramadan has been celebrated by Muslims since 622 AD according to the Hijri calendar.

Fasting during Ramadan teaches believers love for Allah, tests their willpower and resilience, and encourages honesty and openness.

The tradition dates back to the time when the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) observed Ramadan in Medina. The Quran was revealed during one of the last ten nights of the month.

Ramadan has been officially recognized in Azerbaijan since 1993. In 2026, the month of Ramadan began on February 19 according to the Gregorian calendar. According to the Cabinet of Ministers' decree, the holiday is celebrated in Azerbaijan on March 20 and 21.