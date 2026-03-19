Peace talks aimed at ending Russia"s war against Ukraine will resume in the coming days. Ukrainian officials have already departed for the United States, according to the evening address of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Report informs via RBC-Ukraine.

According to Zelenskyy, it is time to end the negotiation pause. The Ukrainian side is doing everything to ensure the talks are substantive.

"The Ukrainian team - the political part of the negotiating group - is already on the way. This Saturday (March 21), we expect a meeting in the United States of America," the president added.

He said that today he discussed the negotiation process in detail with the National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Budanov, and Servant of the People faction leader in the Verkhovna Rada (parliament), David Arakhamia. First Deputy Head of the Office of the President, Sergiy Kyslytsya, will also participate in the meetings.

"Our priority is to do everything for a dignified peace. I thank everyone who is helping with this," Zelenskyy emphasized.