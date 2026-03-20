First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva made post on the occasion of Ramadan holiday
Domestic policy
- 20 March, 2026
- 09:05
First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made a post on her social media accounts on the occasion of the Ramadan holiday.
The post reads: "I congratulate the entire Azerbaijani people and Muslims around the world on the holy Ramadan holiday! May Allah accept your prayers and fasting, grant everyone health and happiness, and bestow peace and tranquility upon our world!"
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