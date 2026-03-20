Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva made post on the occasion of Ramadan holiday

    Domestic policy
    • 20 March, 2026
    • 09:05
    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva made post on the occasion of Ramadan holiday

    First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made a post on her social media accounts on the occasion of the Ramadan holiday.

    The post reads: "I congratulate the entire Azerbaijani people and Muslims around the world on the holy Ramadan holiday! May Allah accept your prayers and fasting, grant everyone health and happiness, and bestow peace and tranquility upon our world!"

    Mehriban Aliyeva Ramadan holiday
    Mehriban Əliyeva Ramazan bayramı münasibətilə paylaşım edib
    Мехрибан Алиева поделилась публикацией по случаю праздника Рамазан

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