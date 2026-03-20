Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    AZCON Holding, private investor sign MoU

    Economy
    • 20 March, 2026
    • 09:25
    AZCON Holding, private investor sign MoU

    A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between AZCON Holding and a private investor to define the main areas of cooperation, Report informs.

    The document envisages the establishment of a joint venture with equal participation of the parties.

    Within the framework of the joint venture, the construction of around 10 Ro-Ro type vessels at the Baku Shipyard is planned.

    At the same time, it is planned to begin placing orders for new vessels starting from 2026, as well as to launch joint operations in 2026 by incorporating existing Ro-Ro vessels into the joint venture.

    As a result of the project's implementation, joint operations for the transportation of wheeled vehicles across the Caspian Sea will be ensured.

    The initiative is expected to further enhance the sustainability and efficiency of transport along the Middle Corridor.

    AZCON Holding, private investor sign MoU
    AZCON Holding, private investor sign MoU

    AZCON Holding Middle Corridor Caspian Sea Baku Shipyard
    Photo
    AZCON Holding və özəl investor arasında Niyyət Razılaşması imzalanıb
    Photo
    AZCON Holding планирует строительство 10 судов типа Ro-Ro

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