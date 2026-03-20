AZCON Holding, private investor sign MoU

A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between AZCON Holding and a private investor to define the main areas of cooperation, Report informs.

The document envisages the establishment of a joint venture with equal participation of the parties.

Within the framework of the joint venture, the construction of around 10 Ro-Ro type vessels at the Baku Shipyard is planned.

At the same time, it is planned to begin placing orders for new vessels starting from 2026, as well as to launch joint operations in 2026 by incorporating existing Ro-Ro vessels into the joint venture.

As a result of the project's implementation, joint operations for the transportation of wheeled vehicles across the Caspian Sea will be ensured.

The initiative is expected to further enhance the sustainability and efficiency of transport along the Middle Corridor.