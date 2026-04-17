Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Antalya Diplomacy Forum US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Antalya Diplomacy Forum US-Iran talks

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (17.04.2026)

    Finance
    • 17 April, 2026
    • 09:24
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (17.04.2026)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    98.09

    - 1.30

    37.24

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    93.33

    - 1.36

    35.91

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,820.90

    12.60

    479.80

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    48,578.72

    115.00

    515.43

    S&P 500

    7,041.28

    18.33

    195.78

    Nasdaq

    24,102.70

    86.69

    860.71

    Nikkei

    59,518.34

    1,384.10

    9,178.86

    Dax

    24,154.47

    87.77

    - 335.94

    FTSE 100

    10,589.99

    30.41

    658.61

    CAC 40 INDEX

    8,262.70

    - 11.87

    113.20

    Shanghai Composite

    4,055.55

    28.34

    86.71

    Bist 100

    14,201.05

    - 51.33

    2,939.53

    RTS

    1,134.92

    - 12.56

    20.79

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1781

    0.0000

    0.0036

    USD/GBP

    1.3520

    0.0000

    0.0047

    JPY/USD

    159.4900

    0.3200

    3.0400

    RUB/USD

    76.3802

    0.0200

    - 2.3698

    TRY/USD

    44.8527

    0.0500

    1.8965

    CNY/USD

    6.8249

    0.0000

    - 0.1641
    Key indicators World commodity, stock, and currency markets
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (17.04.2026)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (17.04.2026)

    Latest News

    13:09

    Kobakhidze: South Caucasus holds special importance amid global dev'ts

    Region
    13:05

    Kobakhidze: EU faces serious challenges for many years

    Region
    13:04

    Shahbazov calls for increased investment in oil & gas to secure market

    Energy
    12:57
    Photo

    Display production to be established at industrial park in Azerbaijan's Sumgait

    Foreign policy
    12:56

    Ilham Aliyev invites Ahmed al-Sharaa to visit Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    12:51

    Bayraktar: Global crises strengthened Türkiye's economy

    Region
    12:45

    Alparslan Bayraktar: Türkiye has routes beyond Strait of Hormuz

    Region
    12:40
    Photo

    Zakir Hasanov reviews new military units in Azerbaijan's liberated lands

    Military
    12:39

    Fuad Naghiyev: Karabakh, Eastern Zangazur to become part of Azerbaijan's tourism map

    Tourism
    All News Feed