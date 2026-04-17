Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (17.04.2026)
Finance
- 17 April, 2026
- 09:24
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
98.09
|
- 1.30
|
37.24
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
93.33
|
- 1.36
|
35.91
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,820.90
|
12.60
|
479.80
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
48,578.72
|
115.00
|
515.43
|
S&P 500
|
7,041.28
|
18.33
|
195.78
|
Nasdaq
|
24,102.70
|
86.69
|
860.71
|
Nikkei
|
59,518.34
|
1,384.10
|
9,178.86
|
Dax
|
24,154.47
|
87.77
|
- 335.94
|
FTSE 100
|
10,589.99
|
30.41
|
658.61
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8,262.70
|
- 11.87
|
113.20
|
Shanghai Composite
|
4,055.55
|
28.34
|
86.71
|
Bist 100
|
14,201.05
|
- 51.33
|
2,939.53
|
RTS
|
1,134.92
|
- 12.56
|
20.79
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1781
|
0.0000
|
0.0036
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3520
|
0.0000
|
0.0047
|
JPY/USD
|
159.4900
|
0.3200
|
3.0400
|
RUB/USD
|
76.3802
|
0.0200
|
- 2.3698
|
TRY/USD
|
44.8527
|
0.0500
|
1.8965
|
CNY/USD
|
6.8249
|
0.0000
|
- 0.1641
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