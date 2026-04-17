Gafarova, Simonyan to hold meeting in Istanbul today
Milli Majlis
- 17 April, 2026
- 08:58
Speaker of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) Sahiba Gafarova, currently on a visit to Türkiye, will meet today with Alen Simonyan, Speaker of the Armenian Parliament.
According to Report, the meeting will take place in Istanbul within the framework of the 152nd Assembly of the Inter‑Parliamentary Union (IPU).
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