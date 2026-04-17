Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Antalya Diplomacy Forum US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Antalya Diplomacy Forum US-Iran talks

    Gafarova, Simonyan to hold meeting in Istanbul today

    Milli Majlis
    • 17 April, 2026
    • 08:58
    Gafarova, Simonyan to hold meeting in Istanbul today

    Speaker of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) Sahiba Gafarova, currently on a visit to Türkiye, will meet today with Alen Simonyan, Speaker of the Armenian Parliament.

    According to Report, the meeting will take place in Istanbul within the framework of the 152nd Assembly of the Inter‑Parliamentary Union (IPU).

    Sahiba Gafarova Alen Simonyan Istanbul Türkiye
    Sahibə Qafarova ilə Alen Simonyanın görüşü başlayıb - YENİLƏNİB
    В Стамбуле стартовала встреча Сахибы Гафаровой и Алена Симоняна - ОБНОВЛЕНО

    Latest News

    13:20
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, US discuss TRIPP project

    Infrastructure
    13:09

    Kobakhidze: South Caucasus holds special importance amid global dev'ts

    Region
    13:05

    Kobakhidze: EU faces serious challenges for many years

    Region
    13:04

    Shahbazov calls for increased investment in oil & gas to secure market

    Energy
    12:57
    Photo

    Display production to be established at industrial park in Azerbaijan's Sumgait

    Foreign policy
    12:56

    Ilham Aliyev invites Ahmed al-Sharaa to visit Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    12:51

    Bayraktar: Global crises strengthened Türkiye's economy

    Region
    12:45

    Alparslan Bayraktar: Türkiye has routes beyond Strait of Hormuz

    Region
    12:40
    Photo

    Zakir Hasanov reviews new military units in Azerbaijan's liberated lands

    Military
    All News Feed