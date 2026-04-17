Venezuela says IMF resumes ties after years of suspension

Venezuela has resumed relations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) after years of suspension, acting President Delcy Rodriguez said, Report informs.

Speaking on state television, Rodriguez welcomed remarks by IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva indicating that Venezuela will reactivate its representation at the organization.

Rodriguez said the move would help normalize administrative processes tied to Venezuela's rights and obligations as an IMF member.

Rodriguez described the development as a "major diplomatic achievement" and thanked countries that supported Venezuela's return to the IMF.

The World Bank Group also issued a statement Thursday announcing it was resuming dealings with Venezuela's government under Rodriguez. Its last loan, the statement said, was in 2005.

The IMF suspended dealings with Venezuela in 2019 amid disputes over government recognition.