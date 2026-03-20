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    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    Eid prayers held at Ajdarbay Mosque in Baku

    Religion
    • 20 March, 2026
    • 08:00
    Eid prayers held at Ajdarbay Mosque in Baku

    Eid prayers marking the end of Ramadan have been held at the Ajdarbay Mosque in Baku, Report informs.

    Hundreds of Baku residents participated in the Eid prayers.

    The Eid prayers at the Tazapir Mosque will begin at 9:00 AM (GMT+4).

    Eid prayers held at Ajdarbay Mosque in Baku
    Eid prayers held at Ajdarbay Mosque in Baku
    Eid prayers held at Ajdarbay Mosque in Baku
    Ramadan holiday
    Photo
    Bakıda Əjdərbəy məscidində Ramazan bayramı namazı qılınıb
    Photo
    В бакинской мечети Аждарбей совершен праздничный намаз

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