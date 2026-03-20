Eid prayers held at Ajdarbay Mosque in Baku
Religion
- 20 March, 2026
- 08:00
Eid prayers marking the end of Ramadan have been held at the Ajdarbay Mosque in Baku, Report informs.
Hundreds of Baku residents participated in the Eid prayers.
The Eid prayers at the Tazapir Mosque will begin at 9:00 AM (GMT+4).
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