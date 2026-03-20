Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    Eid al-Fitr prayer performed at Tazapir Mosque

    Religion
    • 20 March, 2026
    • 09:11
    Eid al-Fitr prayer performed at Tazapir Mosque

    The Eid al-Fitr prayer has been performed at the Tazapir Mosque.

    According to Report, the holiday prayer was held at 09:00, led by Sheikh ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade, Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Board (CMB).

    Hundreds of residents of the capital attended the prayer, where supplications were made, asking God for mercy, peace, and prosperity.

    Eid al-Fitr has been celebrated at the state level in Azerbaijan since 1993. This year, the month of Ramadan began on February 19. According to a decision by the Cabinet of Ministers, March 20–21 are public holidays in Azerbaijan for Eid al-Fitr.

    Eid al-Fitr prayer performed at Tazapir Mosque
    Eid al-Fitr prayer performed at Tazapir Mosque
    Eid al-Fitr prayer performed at Tazapir Mosque
    Eid al-Fitr prayer performed at Tazapir Mosque
    Eid al-Fitr prayer performed at Tazapir Mosque
    Eid al-Fitr prayer performed at Tazapir Mosque
    Eid al-Fitr prayer performed at Tazapir Mosque
    Eid al-Fitr prayer performed at Tazapir Mosque
    Eid al-Fitr prayer performed at Tazapir Mosque
    Eid al-Fitr prayer performed at Tazapir Mosque
    Eid al-Fitr prayer performed at Tazapir Mosque
    Eid al-Fitr prayer performed at Tazapir Mosque
    Eid al-Fitr prayer performed at Tazapir Mosque
    Eid al-Fitr prayer performed at Tazapir Mosque
    Eid al-Fitr prayer performed at Tazapir Mosque
    Eid al-Fitr prayer performed at Tazapir Mosque
    Eid al-Fitr prayer performed at Tazapir Mosque
    Eid al-Fitr prayer performed at Tazapir Mosque
    Eid al-Fitr prayer performed at Tazapir Mosque
    Eid al-Fitr prayer performed at Tazapir Mosque
    Eid al-Fitr prayer performed at Tazapir Mosque
    Eid al-Fitr prayer performed at Tazapir Mosque
    Eid al-Fitr prayer performed at Tazapir Mosque
    Eid al-Fitr prayer performed at Tazapir Mosque
    Eid al-Fitr prayer performed at Tazapir Mosque
    Ramadan holiday Allahshukur Pashazade Eid al-Fitr
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    Təzəpir məscidində bayram namazı qılınıb
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    В мечети Тезепир совершен праздничный намаз

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