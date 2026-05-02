The visit to Karabakh was impressive for the Dutch delegation, Marianne de Jong, the Dutch Ambassador to Azerbaijan, told a Report correspondent in Lachin.

"This is my second visit. After my arrival, I already had the opportunity to visit the region, which was impressive, and today we again saw completely different sites," she noted.

The ambassador emphasized that she would like to visit Karabakh again to further explore the region.

"It's difficult to single out any specific area, as everything is truly impressive. I'm visiting some regions for the first time, so I'll have to revisit them," she said.