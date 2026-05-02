Pakistan's second airline, Airblue, is launching direct flights between Lahore and Baku today, Pakistan's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Qasim Mohiuddin, told Report.

According to him, relations between the two countries are further strengthening thanks to the political course defined by the leaders of Azerbaijan and Pakistan.

"Azerbaijan and Pakistan have historically shared fraternal ties and a strong and special relationship. Last year, unprecedented visits and contacts at the leadership level took place, yielding concrete and positive results," the diplomat noted.

Mohiuddin also announced that Pakistan is represented at the International Carpet Festival in Icherisheher.

"Such initiatives undoubtedly contribute to the further strengthening of our ties. The launch of direct flights between Lahore and Baku by a second Pakistani airline is further confirmation of the high level of relations between our countries," he added.