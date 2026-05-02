Amirbayov: Hormuz crisis demonstrated importance of strategic energy cooperation between Baku, Rome

The strategic importance of energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and Italy became even more evident following the crisis around the Strait of Hormuz, Elchin Amirbayov, the Azerbaijani President's Representative on Special Assignments, said in an interview with Formiche.net, Report informs.

He noted that in a period of geopolitical instability, the key issue is not only access to energy resources, but also the reliability and security of supply routes: "In this regard, Azerbaijan has long established itself as a reliable partner for Italy. In 2025, Azerbaijan supplied Italy with 9.5 billion cubic meters of gas via the TAP, accounting for approximately 16% of Italy's total gas imports. Since TAP began operations, more than 42 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas have been delivered to Italy. This demonstrates that TAP is not only a commercial success but also a strategic foundation for Italy's energy sustainability."

Amirbayov noted that this partnership is important not only at the bilateral level.

He noted that Azerbaijan plays a vital role in Europe's energy security as a whole. In 2025, Azerbaijan supplied 12.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas to the EU, a 53.8% increase compared to 2021 (the first year of such deliveries – ed.).

"This demonstrates that the Southern Gas Corridor has already become one of the main routes for diversifying energy supplies for Europe. This factor is particularly significant at a time when the continent is seeking reliable alternatives and secure overland supply routes. The recent tensions around Hormuz have once again reminded everyone how vulnerable global energy markets are to geopolitical shocks. In this context, Azerbaijan's role is even more valuable. Therefore, yes, due to the crisis around the Strait of Hormuz, energy ties between Azerbaijan and Italy are becoming even more urgent not only for the two countries but also for Europe as a whole," he added.