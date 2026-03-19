Infantino: 'We want the World Cup to take place as planned'

FIFA expects all teams participating in the FIFA World Cup 2026 to compete in a spirit of fair play and mutual respect, FIFA President Gianni Infantino told a FIFA Council meeting, Report informs via MARCA.

"FIFA cannot solve geopolitical conflicts, but we are committed to using the power of football and the FIFA World Cup to build bridges and promote peace, as our thoughts are with those suffering the consequences of current wars," said the president.

"FIFA expects all teams participating in the FIFA World Cup to compete in a spirit of fair play and mutual respect. We have a schedule. We will soon have the 48 participating teams confirmed, and we want the FIFA World Cup to go ahead as planned," he added.