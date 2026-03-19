Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    Infantino: 'We want the World Cup to take place as planned'

    Football
    • 19 March, 2026
    • 23:59
    Infantino: 'We want the World Cup to take place as planned'

    FIFA expects all teams participating in the FIFA World Cup 2026 to compete in a spirit of fair play and mutual respect, FIFA President Gianni Infantino told a FIFA Council meeting, Report informs via MARCA.

    "FIFA cannot solve geopolitical conflicts, but we are committed to using the power of football and the FIFA World Cup to build bridges and promote peace, as our thoughts are with those suffering the consequences of current wars," said the president.

    "FIFA expects all teams participating in the FIFA World Cup to compete in a spirit of fair play and mutual respect. We have a schedule. We will soon have the 48 participating teams confirmed, and we want the FIFA World Cup to go ahead as planned," he added.

    FIFA World Cup 2026 Gianni Infantino
    Джанни Инфантино рассчитывает на участие всех сборных в ЧМ-2026

    Latest News

    00:05

    Azerbaijan celebrates Ramadan

    Religion
    00:04

    Azerbaijan celebrates Novruz holiday

    Cultural policy
    23:59

    Infantino: 'We want the World Cup to take place as planned'

    Football
    23:50

    Zelenskyy: Ukraine's delegation going to peace talks in US, but not in full

    Other countries
    23:39

    Azerbaijan Embassy in Hungary to provide emergency consular support during holidays

    Foreign policy
    23:27

    Trump says he told Netanyahu not to attack energy fields in Iran

    Other countries
    23:08

    Chuck Norris hospitalized in Hawaii

    Show business
    22:53

    European powers, Japan pledge to secure Hormuz, stabilise energy markets

    Other countries
    22:38

    Ukraine MFA accuses Hungary of politicizing Druzhba pipeline, calls demands absurd

    Other countries
    All News Feed