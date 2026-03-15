Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Iran carries out 53rd wave of True Promise 4 operation

    Region
    • 15 March, 2026
    • 10:53
    Iran carries out 53rd wave of True Promise 4 operation

    The Iranian military has carried out the 53rd wave of attacks against Israel's regional command and control centers, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC/SEPAH) said, Report informs via the Tasnim news agency.

    The IRGC said that as part of the 53rd wave of the True Promise 4 operation, a US military base was also targeted.

    The attacks involved 10 Fattah and Qadr hypersonic missiles, as well as drones.

    The IRGC stated that the attacks will continue until the United States and Israel surrender.

    Iran's attacks True Promise
    İran "Gerçək vəd 4" əməliyyatının 53-cü dalğasını həyata keçirib
    КСИР: Проведена 53-й волна операции "Правдивое обещание 4"

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