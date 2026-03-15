Iran carries out 53rd wave of True Promise 4 operation
Region
- 15 March, 2026
- 10:53
The Iranian military has carried out the 53rd wave of attacks against Israel's regional command and control centers, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC/SEPAH) said, Report informs via the Tasnim news agency.
The IRGC said that as part of the 53rd wave of the True Promise 4 operation, a US military base was also targeted.
The attacks involved 10 Fattah and Qadr hypersonic missiles, as well as drones.
The IRGC stated that the attacks will continue until the United States and Israel surrender.
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