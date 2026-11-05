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    Nepal police detain two over alleged scams promising jobs in Azerbaijan and Canada

    Incident
    • 05 November, 2026
    • 20:29
    Nepal police detain two over alleged scams promising jobs in Azerbaijan and Canada

    Nepalese police have detained two people on suspicion of fraud after they allegedly took money in exchange for promises of jobs in Azerbaijan and Canada, Report informs, citing Nepalese media.

    The suspects were identified as Punya Prasad Niraula, 56, and Shreya Shrestha, 20, both residents of Kathmandu.

    The Nepal Police Central Information Center said it had received complaints against both suspects. Niraula is accused of taking 3.2 million Nepalese rupees, equivalent to more than 35,000 manats (about $20,600), from a person he promised to find work in Azerbaijan. Shrestha is suspected of taking 345,000 Nepalese rupees, equivalent to more than 3,800 manats (about $2,235), from another person after promising a job in Canada.

    Police said both suspects stopped communicating with the complainants after receiving the money.

    The Department of Foreign Employment in Tahachal and local police are investigating the allegations to determine what further action to take.

    Nepal Frauds (Scams) Employment
    Nepalda vətəndaşlara Azərbaycan və Kanadada iş vəd edən dələduzlar saxlanılıb
    В Непале задержаны мошенники, обещавшие гражданам трудоустройство в Азербайджане и Канаде
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