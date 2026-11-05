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    Azerbaijan's sports minister meets fire and rescue federation chief in Baku

    Individual sports
    • 05 November, 2026
    • 19:38
    Azerbaijan's sports minister meets fire and rescue federation chief in Baku

    Azerbaijani Youth and Sports Minister Farid Gayibov met with a delegation visiting Baku for the 21st Men's and 12th Women's World Fire and Rescue Sport Championships, the Ministry of Youth and Sports told Report.

    The delegation was led by Alexander Chupriyan, president of the International Sport Federation of Firefighters and Rescuers.

    They discussed the significance of holding the championships in Baku, prospects for developing fire and rescue sport, and ways for participating countries to share more professional expertise.

    Azerbaijan's sports minister meets fire and rescue federation chief in Baku
    Azerbaijan's sports minister meets fire and rescue federation chief in Baku
    Azerbaijan's sports minister meets fire and rescue federation chief in Baku
    Azerbaijan's sports minister meets fire and rescue federation chief in Baku
    Azerbaijan's sports minister meets fire and rescue federation chief in Baku

    Farid Gayibov Minister of Youth and Sports
    Photo
    Fərid Qayıbov Aleksandr Çuprianla yanğın-xilasetmə idmanının inkişafına dair müzakirələr aparıb
    Фарид Гаибов обсудил с Александром Чуприаном перспективы развития пожарно-спасательного спорта
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    44 filmi

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