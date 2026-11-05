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    Baku to host European Deaf Judo Championships on November 11–12

    Individual sports
    • 05 November, 2026
    • 20:40
    Baku to host European Deaf Judo Championships on November 11–12

    Baku will host the fifth European Deaf Judo Championships on November 11–12, with nearly 80 judokas from 12 countries set to compete, Report informs.

    Azerbaijan is hosting the championships for the first time. A meeting on preparations was held at the National Olympic Committee's headquarters.

    The meeting was attended by Azerbaijan Deaflympic Committee Secretary General Namig Novruzov and Hasanagha Rzayev, who heads the sports departments of both the National Olympic Committee and the Azerbaijan Deaflympic Committee. Committee staff and volunteers also attended.

    Baku to host European Deaf Judo Championships on November 11–12
    Baku to host European Deaf Judo Championships on November 11–12
    Baku to host European Deaf Judo Championships on November 11–12
    Baku to host European Deaf Judo Championships on November 11–12
    Baku to host European Deaf Judo Championships on November 11–12
    Baku to host European Deaf Judo Championships on November 11–12

    National Deaflympic Committee of Azerbaijan Azerbaijani athletes
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    Bakıda eşitmə qüsurlu cüdoçular arasında V Avropa çempionatı keçiriləcək
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    В Баку пройдет V чемпионат Европы по дзюдо среди спортсменов с нарушениями слуха
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    44 filmi

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