Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory

    Mirziyoyev credits Aliyev's leadership and Azerbaijani people's heroism for historic victory

    Foreign policy
    • 05 November, 2026
    • 20:22
    Mirziyoyev credits Aliyev's leadership and Azerbaijani people's heroism for historic victory

    Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's efforts to mobilize the country's political, diplomatic and military potential toward a common goal, together with the unparalleled heroism and fortitude of the Azerbaijani people, were key factors behind the historic victory.

    Report informs that Mirziyoyev made the remarks in a letter to Aliyev on Azerbaijan's Victory Day.

    "Thanks to your wise and consistent policy, outstanding leadership skills, and genuine selflessness in serving the Motherland, the centuries-old aspirations of the Azerbaijani people were fulfilled six years ago, bringing about historic achievements, including the restoration of historical justice and country's territorial integrity," Mirziyoyev wrote.

    Ilham Aliyev Shavkat Mirziyoyev November 8 – Victory Day
    Şavkat Mirziyoyev: İlham Əliyevin səyi və Azərbaycan xalqının qəhrəmanlığı Qələbənin mühüm amili oldu
    Шавкат Мирзиёев: Усилия Ильхама Алиева и героизм азербайджанского народа стали важным фактором Победы
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