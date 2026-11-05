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Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's efforts to mobilize the country's political, diplomatic and military potential toward a common goal, together with the unparalleled heroism and fortitude of the Azerbaijani people, were key factors behind the historic victory.

Report informs that Mirziyoyev made the remarks in a letter to Aliyev on Azerbaijan's Victory Day.

"Thanks to your wise and consistent policy, outstanding leadership skills, and genuine selflessness in serving the Motherland, the centuries-old aspirations of the Azerbaijani people were fulfilled six years ago, bringing about historic achievements, including the restoration of historical justice and country's territorial integrity," Mirziyoyev wrote.