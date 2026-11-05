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    Israel and Germany sign energy cooperation program for 2027

    Energy
    • 05 November, 2026
    • 20:47
    Israel and Germany sign energy cooperation program for 2027

    Israel and Germany have signed a joint energy cooperation program for 2027, Report informs, citing Israel's Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure.

    The program was signed during an official visit to Israel by a delegation of German experts in energy infrastructure resilience. Representatives of the two countries discussed how to protect the energy sector and critical infrastructure.

    The program aims to make critical infrastructure more resilient, develop new technologies and strengthen cybersecurity. Two specialist working groups will carry out the program.

    The first group will focus on energy policy, including the development of geothermal and fusion energy, sustainable aviation fuel production, natural gas storage, energy efficiency and the use of artificial intelligence to manage power grids.

    The second group will focus on digitizing and protecting critical energy infrastructure. Its agenda includes securing industrial control systems and cloud services, managing spare parts and fuel reserves, and restoring infrastructure after attacks.

    Cooperation between Israel's Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and Germany's Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy is in its fifth consecutive year.

    Energy cooperation Israel Germany
    İsrail və Almaniya 2027-ci il üçün enerji sahəsində əməkdaşlıq proqramı imzalayıb
    Израиль и Германия подписали программу сотрудничества в энергосфере на 2027г
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