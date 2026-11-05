Shavkat Mirziyoyev congratulates Ilham Aliyev on Victory Day

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Azerbaijan's Victory Day, Report informs.

The letter reads:

"Dear Ilham Heydar oglu,

Dear brother,

I take immense pleasure in extending my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to You, my dear brother, and to the entire people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of your country's glorious holiday, Victory Day.

Thanks to your wise and consistent policy, outstanding leadership skills, and genuine selflessness in serving the Motherland, the centuries-old aspirations of the Azerbaijani people were fulfilled six years ago, bringing about historic achievements, including the restoration of historical justice and country's territorial integrity.

Your immense efforts to mobilize the country's political, diplomatic, and military potential toward a common goal, together with the unparalleled heroism and fortitude demonstrated by the people of Azerbaijan, were key factors behind this historic Victory.

Undoubtedly, this great holiday will contribute to your country's advancement along the path of peace, tranquility, stability, and continued progress, as well as to the upbringing of future generations in the spirit of patriotism and respect for national values.

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, a series of important meetings, fruitful negotiations, and key agreements reached with You this year in Baku, Tashkent, and Bukhara have opened a new chapter in the history of our multifaceted relations.

In particular, the signing of the Treaty on Eternal Friendship marked an important practical step toward elevating the strategic partnership and alliance between our countries to a qualitatively new level.

I am confident that, through our joint efforts, our mutually beneficial and long-standing relations will continue to deepen in line with their considerable potential, for the common welfare of our historically close and brotherly peoples.

Taking this opportunity, I wish Your Excellency robust health, family happiness, and great success in your high-level state activities, and the brotherly people of Azerbaijan peace, prosperity, and sustainable progress."