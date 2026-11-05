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    Germany proposes €100 million in additional aid for Ukraine's infrastructure

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    • 05 November, 2026
    • 21:11
    Germany proposes €100 million in additional aid for Ukraine's infrastructure

    Germany is proposing an additional €100 million ($113 million) to help Ukraine repair its water, energy and transport infrastructure and better withstand intensifying Russian attacks, Report informs, citing Reuters.

    In a letter to parliament's budget committee, Germany's Finance Ministry said the money would supplement aid already included in the 2026 federal budget and help repair damage from Russian air attacks that have intensified since the summer. Berlin had already set aside €250 million in September through the Ukraine Energy Support Fund.

    The ministry said the scale of the attacks could not have been anticipated when the budget was adopted. Since July 2026, it said, Russia has struck critical and civilian infrastructure with increasing frequency and intensity, targeting major cities, transport routes, logistics centers and businesses.

    Chancellor Friedrich Merz's government has been Ukraine's largest European contributor, providing billions in military aid, Reuters reported.

    With winter approaching, the ministry said 80% of Ukraine's power generation capacity had been destroyed since Russia's invasion in 2022. Attacks in October caused blackouts in more than a third of Ukraine's regions.

    The proposed funding would pay for decentralized power generation and energy storage equipment, repairs to water and power infrastructure, firefighting equipment and repairs to school buildings.

    Friedrich Merz Ukraine Energy infrastructure international aid
    Almaniya Ukraynanın bərpasına daha 100 milyon avro ayırmaq niyyətindədir
    ФРГ намерена выделить еще 100 млн евро на восстановление Украины
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