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    Azerbaijan explores employment partnerships with Djibouti and Guinea-Bissau

    Social security
    • 05 November, 2026
    • 19:57
    Azerbaijan explores employment partnerships with Djibouti and Guinea-Bissau

    Azerbaijani Labor and Social Protection Minister Anar Aliyev discussed prospects for cooperation and exchanges of expertise in labor, employment and social protection in separate meetings with delegations from Djibouti and Guinea-Bissau, Report informs, citing the ministry.

    The delegations were led by Djibouti's Minister of Labor, Formalization and Social Protection Yonis Ali Guedi and Guinea-Bissau's Minister of Public Administration, Labor and Social Security Assucenia Nesbi Emilia Seidi Donate Barros.

    Aliyev briefed the delegations on the results of Azerbaijan's recent labor, employment and social protection reforms. The ministry said the DOST model allows public social services to be delivered quickly and transparently through a single platform, using new tools and focusing on citizen satisfaction.

    The discussions also covered Azerbaijan's experience in digitizing social services and employment processes, and in granting social benefits without requiring people to apply. The delegations were briefed on active employment programs, including the self-employment program, which the ministry described as economically and socially significant.

    The meetings also highlighted the role of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation's Labour Centre in strengthening cooperation on labor and social protection among member states.

    Azerbaijan explores employment partnerships with Djibouti and Guinea-Bissau
    Azerbaijan explores employment partnerships with Djibouti and Guinea-Bissau
    Azerbaijan explores employment partnerships with Djibouti and Guinea-Bissau
    Azerbaijan explores employment partnerships with Djibouti and Guinea-Bissau
    Azerbaijan explores employment partnerships with Djibouti and Guinea-Bissau

    Anar Aliyev Employment Djibouti Guinea-Bissau
    Photo
    Azərbaycan Cibuti və Qvineya-Bisau ilə sosial müdafiə sahəsində əməkdaşlığı müzakirə edib
    Photo
    Азербайджан обсудил сотрудничество в сфере соцзащиты с Джибути и Гвинеей-Бисау
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    44 filmi

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