Azerbaijani parliament speaker arrives in Kazakhstan for working visit
Foreign policy
- 05 November, 2026
- 20:03
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Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova has arrived in Kazakhstan for a working visit, Report informs, citing the Milli Majlis.
She was welcomed at Nursultan International Airport in Astana by Dinara Zakiyeva, deputy chair of Kazakhstan's Kurultai; Deputy Foreign Minister Arman Isagaliyev; Azerbaijani Ambassador to Kazakhstan Alimirzamin Asgarov; and other officials.
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