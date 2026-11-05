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    Azerbaijani parliament speaker arrives in Kazakhstan for working visit

    Foreign policy
    • 05 November, 2026
    • 20:03
    Azerbaijani parliament speaker arrives in Kazakhstan for working visit

    Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova has arrived in Kazakhstan for a working visit, Report informs, citing the Milli Majlis.

    She was welcomed at Nursultan International Airport in Astana by Dinara Zakiyeva, deputy chair of Kazakhstan's Kurultai; Deputy Foreign Minister Arman Isagaliyev; Azerbaijani Ambassador to Kazakhstan Alimirzamin Asgarov; and other officials.

    Azerbaijani parliament speaker arrives in Kazakhstan for working visit
    Azerbaijani parliament speaker arrives in Kazakhstan for working visit
    Azerbaijani parliament speaker arrives in Kazakhstan for working visit

    Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova Alimirzamin Asgarov Kazakhstan
    Photo
    Sahibə Qafarova Qazaxıstana səfər edib
    Photo
    Сахиба Гафарова прибыла с рабочим визитом в Казахстан
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