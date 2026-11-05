Azerbaijani parliament speaker arrives in Kazakhstan for working visit

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Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova has arrived in Kazakhstan for a working visit, Report informs, citing the Milli Majlis.

She was welcomed at Nursultan International Airport in Astana by Dinara Zakiyeva, deputy chair of Kazakhstan's Kurultai; Deputy Foreign Minister Arman Isagaliyev; Azerbaijani Ambassador to Kazakhstan Alimirzamin Asgarov; and other officials.