Türkiye to expand cooperation with Azerbaijan

Türkiye is seeking to expand investment cooperation with Azerbaijan, Ata Köseoğlu, Chairman of Rothschild & Co in Türkiye, said during a panel at the 13th Global Baku Forum, Report informs.

According to him, Türkiye holds an important geopolitical position, especially in the current conditions of prevailing regional instability.

Köseoğlu noted that the country is also actively participating in the implementation of major infrastructure projects, including the Middle and Zangazur corridors: "Türkiye is ambitiously committed to further intensifying joint investment activities with Azerbaijan."

In his opinion, economic ties between the two countries have already reached a significant volume: "According to year-end data, the volume of Azerbaijan's investments in Türkiye amounted to approximately $21 billion. Azerbaijan recently announced plans to invest an additional $7 billion in the Turkish economy."

Köseoğlu also noted that a significant portion of the contracts related to projects within the Zangazur corridor framework are being implemented by Turkish companies.