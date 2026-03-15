Alkis Drakinos: Middle Corridor forming new Europe-Asia trade ecosystem

Not only Central Asia but also Europe benefits from the development of trade along the Middle Corridor, the Regional Director of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) for the South Caucasus, Alkis Drakinos, said at the Southeast Europe and Trans-Caspian Region Business Summit in Baku, Report informs.

According to him, growing needs in trade, energy, and infrastructure create stable demand for the development of the Middle Corridor, regardless of cyclical changes in global markets.

"Central Asia is experiencing a demographic boom. Societies there are very young. Economies are producing more, and needs are also growing. At the same time, it is not only Europe that benefits from trade. European Union countries not only purchase resources such as energy but also sell their products to the rapidly growing population of the region.

Thus, a sustainable trend is forming - trade volumes are increasing, and in the long term, the development of this route will be fully justified," Drakinos stated.

In his opinion, for market participants who have a choice, it is much better not to depend on a single route or a single logistics option: "Having an entire ecosystem of transport options is the true source of resilience."