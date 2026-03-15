Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Alkis Drakinos: Middle Corridor forming new Europe-Asia trade ecosystem

    Infrastructure
    • 15 March, 2026
    • 11:46
    Alkis Drakinos: Middle Corridor forming new Europe-Asia trade ecosystem

    Not only Central Asia but also Europe benefits from the development of trade along the Middle Corridor, the Regional Director of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) for the South Caucasus, Alkis Drakinos, said at the Southeast Europe and Trans-Caspian Region Business Summit in Baku, Report informs.

    According to him, growing needs in trade, energy, and infrastructure create stable demand for the development of the Middle Corridor, regardless of cyclical changes in global markets.

    "Central Asia is experiencing a demographic boom. Societies there are very young. Economies are producing more, and needs are also growing. At the same time, it is not only Europe that benefits from trade. European Union countries not only purchase resources such as energy but also sell their products to the rapidly growing population of the region.

    Thus, a sustainable trend is forming - trade volumes are increasing, and in the long term, the development of this route will be fully justified," Drakinos stated.

    In his opinion, for market participants who have a choice, it is much better not to depend on a single route or a single logistics option: "Having an entire ecosystem of transport options is the true source of resilience."

    Central Asian countries
    Alkis Drakinos: Orta Dəhliz Avropa və Asiya arasında yeni ticarət ekosistemi formalaşdırır
    Алкис Дракинос: Средний коридор формирует новую торговую экосистему между Европой и Азией

    Latest News

    13:07
    Photo

    Russian shelling kills 2 emergency medics in Ukraine's Kharkiv region

    Other countries
    13:00

    Iranian FM: There are no concrete initiatives to end war

    Region
    12:52

    Port of Fujairah in UAE resumes oil shipments after drone attack

    Other countries
    12:40

    Wounded Mojtaba Khamenei transported to Russia, high-ranking source says

    Region
    12:20

    Grynspan: World is on brink of global crisis

    Other countries
    12:17

    Ex-President of Latvia: New world order is accompanied by strong turbulence

    Other countries
    11:46

    Alkis Drakinos: Middle Corridor forming new Europe-Asia trade ecosystem

    Infrastructure
    11:39
    Photo

    President of Kazakhstan voted in constitutional referendum

    Region
    11:22

    EBRD ready to support expansion of cooperation in South Caucasus

    Finance
    All News Feed