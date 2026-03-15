Yves Leterme: Defense today costs more than military aggression

The cost of defense has become higher than the cost of military aggression, former Belgian Prime Minister Yves Leterme stated while speaking on a panel at the Baku Global Forum, Report informs.

"Of course, we are not seeing so-called asymmetric warfare for the first time, but the widespread use of drones has forced us to rely on very expensive missile and defense systems. This situation is highly unsustainable," Leterme said.

Speaking on events in the Middle East, he also emphasized that it is impossible to impose political directions on Iran, with its large population and a culture distinct from the Western world.

"You cannot externally impose a regime change in a country with, say, 90 million people, with such traditions and millions loyal to the current leadership. It is extremely difficult," he said.

The former prime minister also highlighted China's measured stance toward ongoing conflicts.

"I can imagine that the European Union is not the only economy in the world suffering from the blockage of the Strait of Hormuz. As far as I know, the Chinese leadership is handling this crisis very prudently and is not adding new elements to the conflict," the former Belgian prime minister said.