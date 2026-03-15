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    President of Kazakhstan voted in constitutional referendum

    Region
    • 15 March, 2026
    • 11:39
    President of Kazakhstan voted in constitutional referendum

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev voted in the national referendum on the adoption of a new Constitution, Report informs via Tengrinews.kz.

    After voting, Tokayev held a briefing for domestic and foreign media.

    Addressing journalists, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the exceptional importance of the referendum for the future development of Kazakhstan.

    "The Constitution is a truly historic document that guarantees the rights and freedoms of our citizens, which is why it is of exceptional significance. The new Constitution affirms the territorial integrity, independence, and sovereignty of our country. The Constitution adopted in 1995 has played its role. Our country lived by this document for 35 years, but times do not stand still. I am confident that the new Fundamental Law will serve for the benefit of the country and its future," he stated.

    The changes, if adopted, will affect approximately 84% of the document's text. The reform envisions a transition to a unicameral Parliament, changes to a number of executive branch powers, and the establishment of new social guarantees.

    President of Kazakhstan voted in constitutional referendum
    President of Kazakhstan voted in constitutional referendum
    President of Kazakhstan voted in constitutional referendum
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
    Photo
    Tokayev referendumda səs verib
    Photo
    Президент Казахстана проголосовал на референдуме

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