Ex-President of Latvia: New world order is accompanied by strong turbulence

The current world order today is characterized by greater turbulence than in the period after World War II.

As Report informs, this was stated by the Co-Chair of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, former President of Latvia Vaira Vīķe-Freiberga at the opening of a side event on the topic "Responding to Global Turbulence," held within the framework of the 13th Baku Global Forum.

In her speech, she noted that the modern world faces a whole range of interconnected challenges - from geopolitical tensions and economic instability to climate threats and technological transformations.

According to Vīķe-Freiberga, the notion that the world was once completely stable is largely an illusion.

"Why was the world not turbulent? I think the waves were just higher or lower. The wind picks up from time to time. But overall, if you look at the history of humanity, we do not see long periods of peace and tranquility. In fact, the period after World War II was one of those rare moments when it seemed that the world had stabilized. The decolonization of former empires was accompanied by less violence, although, of course, the war in Algeria was a long and bloody war. The influence of scientists, thinkers, and influential figures of that time, I think, was felt quite strongly," she said.