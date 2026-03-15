Ex-PM of Belgium: Azerbaijan deserves special attention from EU

Azerbaijan deserves special attention from the EU as an island of stability in a region under pressure, former Belgian Prime Minister Yves Leterme said during a panel discussion at the Baku Global Forum

According to him, under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, the country has great opportunities for economic development.

"Azerbaijan has demonstrated impressive achievements over the past 15–20 years. We must understand that Azerbaijan's attention needs to be earned. We are obliged to respect Azerbaijan as a partner with whom dialogue must be conducted," he said.

Leterme emphasized that the EU should respect Azerbaijan as a partner with whom dialogue is necessary.

"For example, when we adopt resolutions interfering in the internal affairs of a country like Azerbaijan, we must understand that by doing so we are closing the doors for future negotiations," Leterme said.

He stressed that after such interventions, it is counterproductive to try to conclude new agreements on energy supplies.

"For years, on one hand, we lecture Azerbaijan on how to conduct its internal affairs, and the next day we come and ask: 'Could you sell us more gas?' This is a typical European attitude that does not work in a world where interests matter," the former Belgian Prime Minister emphasized.