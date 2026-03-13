Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    • 13 March, 2026
    • 16:49
    Antonio Guterres arrives in Lebanon

    UN Secretary-General Antonio has arrived in Beirut, Lebanon, Report informs.

    "I have just landed in Beirut for a visit of solidarity with the people of Lebanon. They did not choose this war. They were dragged into it. The UN & I will spare no effort in striving for the peaceful future that Lebanon & this region so richly deserve," Guterres wrote on X.

