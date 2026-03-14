Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Anar Guliyev: Nearly 15,000 participants registered for WUF13 in Baku

    Foreign policy
    • 14 March, 2026
    • 11:29
    Anar Guliyev: Nearly 15,000 participants registered for WUF13 in Baku

    Nearly 15,000 participants have registered for the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku to date, Anar Guliyev, Chairman of the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan, stated during a briefing held within the 13th Global Baku Forum on March 14, Report informs.

    The chairman noted that the number of registered participants reflects the global significance of the forum: "We invite all countries, international partners, and media representatives to join this historic moment and contribute to expanding the global reach and impact of the forum. I look forward to welcoming everyone to Baku in May 2026," he said.

    Anar Guliyev: Nearly 15,000 participants registered for WUF13 in Baku
    Anar Guliyev: Nearly 15,000 participants registered for WUF13 in Baku
    Anar Guliyev: Nearly 15,000 participants registered for WUF13 in Baku
    Anar Guliyev: Nearly 15,000 participants registered for WUF13 in Baku
    Anar Guliyev: Nearly 15,000 participants registered for WUF13 in Baku

    Anar Guliyev Global Baku Forum World Urban Forum (WUF13)
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