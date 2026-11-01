President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Algeria on Revolution Day

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Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on the occasion of November 1-Revolution Day, Report informs.

The letter reads:

"Dear Brother,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and, through you, to your entire people on the occasion of 1 November - Revolution Day.

This historic day stands as an eternal symbol of the Algerian people's struggle for freedom and independence, their unshakeable will, great heroism, and national unity.

The current level of traditional ties of friendship and brotherhood between Azerbaijan and Algeria is a source of satisfaction.

I am confident that we will continue to make joint efforts to further expand our relations and develop our mutually beneficial cooperation in line with the interests of our brotherly peoples.

On such a remarkable day, I wish you robust health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the brotherly people of Algeria."