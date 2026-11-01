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    Azerbaijani Embassy in Bulgaria hosts World Cities Day event

    Foreign policy
    • 01 November, 2026
    • 13:33
    Azerbaijani Embassy in Bulgaria hosts World Cities Day event

    Azerbaijan's Embassy in Bulgaria has hosted a hybrid event titled "Discover the Cities of Azerbaijan, the Pearl of the Caucasus," marking World Cities Day, Urban October and Azerbaijan's designation of 2026 as the Year of Architecture and Urban Planning, the embassy told Report.

    The event brought together tour operators and other tourism industry representatives from Azerbaijan and Bulgaria, along with Bulgarian Deputy Tourism Minister Mariela Modeva. It showcased Azerbaijan's urban planning and architectural heritage, tourism potential and regional cultural diversity.

    Addressing participants, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Bulgaria Elmar Mammadov highlighted the importance of World Cities Day in promoting sustainable urban development, improving quality of life and addressing the opportunities and challenges of urbanization.

    He said tourism contributes significantly to cities' economic development, the preservation of cultural heritage and their international visibility, underscoring the importance of broader international cooperation in tourism, urban planning and cultural heritage.

    Mammadov also called for deeper tourism cooperation within the strategic partnership that Azerbaijan and Bulgaria have developed over the past 11 years. The two countries will mark the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2027.

    He stressed the need to strengthen direct ties between tour operators, promote new and creative tourism routes and increase tourist exchanges.

    A promotional video on Azerbaijan's tourism potential was then screened.

    During a presentation by the Azerbaijan Tourism Board, participants learned about the country's tourism routes, city tourism opportunities, historical and architectural heritage, cuisine and culture. They were also briefed on international events scheduled to take place in Azerbaijan in 2027, including the 10th World Forum on Gastronomy Tourism.

    Tour operators from both countries subsequently delivered presentations, exchanged views and discussed opportunities to expand cooperation.

    A special part of the event showcased the culinary heritage and local products of Azerbaijan's regions, introducing guests to their distinctive flavors, centuries-old traditions and hospitality.

    Garabagh was represented by shah plov and Istisu mineral water; Ganja by grape-leaf dolma and persimmons; and Goychay by its renowned pomegranates, pomegranate wine and traditional narsharab sauce.

    Baku was represented by pakhlava and shekerbura pastries, the Shaki-Zagatala region by fresh walnuts, Gabala by Savalan wines and Shamakhi by Meysari wines.

    Guests were also introduced to Lankaran's tea traditions and preserves made from walnuts, white and red cherries, strawberries and rose petals from various regions of Azerbaijan.

    The embassy said it would continue efforts to expand Azerbaijani–Bulgarian tourism cooperation, develop tourism opportunities along the Middle Corridor, promote Azerbaijan's cities and cultural heritage internationally, and strengthen friendship between the two peoples.

    Azerbaijani Embassy in Bulgaria hosts World Cities Day event
    Azerbaijani Embassy in Bulgaria hosts World Cities Day event
    Azerbaijani Embassy in Bulgaria hosts World Cities Day event
    Azerbaijani Embassy in Bulgaria hosts World Cities Day event
    Azerbaijani Embassy in Bulgaria hosts World Cities Day event
    Azerbaijani Embassy in Bulgaria hosts World Cities Day event
    Azerbaijani Embassy in Bulgaria hosts World Cities Day event

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