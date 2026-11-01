President: Current level of traditional ties of friendship and brotherhood between Azerbaijan and Algeria is a source of satisfaction
Foreign policy
- 01 November, 2026
- 12:36
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"The current level of traditional ties of friendship and brotherhood between Azerbaijan and Algeria is a source of satisfaction," President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his congratulatory letter to President of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria Abdelmadjid Tebboune on the occasion of the country's Revolution Day.
"I am confident that we will continue to make joint efforts to further expand our relations and develop our mutually beneficial cooperation in line with the interests of our brotherly peoples.
On such a remarkable day, I wish you robust health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the brotherly people of Algeria," the head of state emphasized.
Prezident: Azərbaycan-Əlcəzair münasibətlərinin hazırkı səviyyəsi məmnunluq doğurur
Президент: Уровень отношений между Азербайджаном и Алжиром вызывает удовлетворение
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