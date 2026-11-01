Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Georgia relations Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Georgia relations Road to Victory

    President: Current level of traditional ties of friendship and brotherhood between Azerbaijan and Algeria is a source of satisfaction

    Foreign policy
    • 01 November, 2026
    • 12:36
    President: Current level of traditional ties of friendship and brotherhood between Azerbaijan and Algeria is a source of satisfaction

    "The current level of traditional ties of friendship and brotherhood between Azerbaijan and Algeria is a source of satisfaction," President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his congratulatory letter to President of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria Abdelmadjid Tebboune on the occasion of the country's Revolution Day.

    "I am confident that we will continue to make joint efforts to further expand our relations and develop our mutually beneficial cooperation in line with the interests of our brotherly peoples.

    On such a remarkable day, I wish you robust health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the brotherly people of Algeria," the head of state emphasized.

    Ilham Aliyev Abdelmadjid Tebboune Azerbaijan-Algeria relations
    Prezident: Azərbaycan-Əlcəzair münasibətlərinin hazırkı səviyyəsi məmnunluq doğurur
    Президент: Уровень отношений между Азербайджаном и Алжиром вызывает удовлетворение
    44 filmi
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    13:34
    Lukashenko: War in Ukraine could end in coming months
    Other countries
    13:27
    Photo
    US military experts present book on Azerbaijan's victory in 44-day war
    Domestic policy
    13:15
    Photo
    Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan aim to increase Middle Corridor cargo traffic to 12 million tonnes
    Infrastructure
    13:07
    Milli Majlis ratifies two documents between Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan
    Milli Majlis
    13:07
    Photo
    Azerbaijan's Interior Ministry and Ukrainian police conduct joint operation against cyber fraudsters
    Incident
    13:00
    Sabina Aliyeva: Protecting vulnerable groups and expanding monitoring among ombudsperson's priorities
    Domestic policy
    12:54
    Azerbaijan won Second Garabagh War due to long-term strategy, not just drones, US expert says
    Foreign policy
    12:52
    Sabina Aliyeva re-elected as Azerbaijan's human rights commissioner
    Milli Majlis
    12:50
    Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan discuss development of digital financial ecosystem
    Finance
    All News Feed