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    Azerbaijan's Media and Broadcasting Council condemns attacks on journalists

    Media
    • 01 November, 2026
    • 14:20
    Azerbaijan's Media and Broadcasting Council condemns attacks on journalists

    Azerbaijan's Media and Broadcasting Council has expressed serious concern over recent attacks on journalists filming at incident scenes, including physical violence and obstruction of their professional duties, Report informs, citing the council's statement.

    The council said such actions threaten journalists' safety and interfere with the public's right to receive information about events of public importance.

    It noted that Article 6 of Azerbaijan's Law on Media prohibits unlawful interference in journalists' professional activities, pressure and persecution.

    "The Media and Broadcasting Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan strongly condemns violence against journalists and obstruction of their lawful professional activities. It expresses confidence that the incidents will be investigated promptly, thoroughly and objectively, and calls on everyone to respect the lawful work of media representatives and their right to perform their professional duties safely, freely and without obstruction," the statement said.

    Azerbaijan Media and Broadcasting Council journalism
    Media və Yayım Şurası: Jurnalistlərin hadisə yerlərində hücuma məruz qalması narahatlıq doğurur
    Совет по медиа: Нападения на журналистов на местах происшествия вызывают беспокойство
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