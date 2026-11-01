Baku to host World Fire and Rescue Sport Championships

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Baku will host the 21st men's and 12th women's World Fire and Rescue Sport Championships from November 2 to 8, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Emergency Situations told Report.

Jointly organized by the ministry and the International Sport Federation of Firefighters and Rescuers, the championships are expected to attract more than 400 participants from over 20 countries.

The competition will take place at the Azerbaijan Sports Academy stadium. It aims to promote fire and rescue sport, expand international cooperation and facilitate exchanges of experience among athletes from different countries.

Athletes will compete in four events: climbing to the second and fourth floors of a training tower using a hook ladder, a 100-meter obstacle course, a 4×100-meter fire relay and combat deployment.

Participants will demonstrate their speed, agility, physical fitness and professional skills as they compete for world titles.

Senior officials from relevant national agencies and international organizations are also expected to visit Azerbaijan during the championships.