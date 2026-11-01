Azerbaijan weather forecast for November 2

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Partly cloudy skies, occasionally becoming overcast, and mainly dry weather are expected in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula on November 2, the National Hydrometeorological Service told Report.

Drizzle is possible in some suburban areas overnight. Northwesterly winds will blow.

Temperatures will range from 13°C to 16°C at night and from 18°C to 20°C during the day. Atmospheric pressure will be 767 mmHg. Relative humidity will be 70–75% at night and 60–65% during the day.

Weather in Azerbaijan's other regions will be mainly dry, although intermittent rain is expected in some areas during the day. Brief heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and hail are possible in isolated locations, with snow possible in high mountainous areas.

Some areas will experience occasional fog. Easterly winds will blow.

Temperatures will range from 11°C to 16°C at night and from 18°C to 22°C during the day. In the mountains, temperatures will be 5–10°C at night and 12–17°C during the day.