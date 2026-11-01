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Russia's Nizhny Novgorod region came under a large-scale drone attack overnight into November 1, regional Governor Gleb Nikitin said, Report informs, citing Russian media.

Nikitin said more than 100 drones were destroyed over the region during the night and morning. An industrial facility in the Kstovo district sustained significant damage, but no casualties were reported, according to preliminary information.

The governor did not identify the facility. However, several media outlets reported that the Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez oil refinery in Kstovo had been targeted.

Videos posted online showed a large fire, reportedly near crude oil distillation or fuel oil processing units.

Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez is one of Russia's largest refineries, producing fuels and lubricants. It has an annual processing capacity of around 17 million tons of crude oil, equivalent to approximately 340,000 barrels per day.