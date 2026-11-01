Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Georgia relations Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Georgia relations Road to Victory

    Baku's Victory Run draws record turnout of over 2,000

    Individual sports
    • 01 November, 2026
    • 14:33
    Baku's Victory Run draws record turnout of over 2,000

    The annual Victory Run has taken place in Baku to mark the sixth anniversary of Azerbaijan's victory, Report informs.

    Jointly organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Baku City Circuit Operations Company, the race was held under the slogan "Forward with Pride."

    The opening ceremony began with the national anthem, followed by a minute's silence in memory of those who died for their country.

    Participants completed a 10-kilometer course starting near the Seven Beauties Fountain in Seaside National Park.

    Children of servicemen killed in the Patriotic War were honorary participants in this year's event. They welcomed runners at the finish line and presented medals to everyone who completed the course.

    More than 2,000 people took part, the highest turnout since the event began in 2021.

    Bakhtiyar Asgarli won the men's race, followed by Loghman Israfilli and Ali Rzazada. Anna Yusupova won the women's race, with Ganira Hasanova finishing second and Arzu Mammadbayova third.

    Youth and Sports Minister Farid Gayibov and Azerbaijan Athletics Federation President Javid Gurbanov presented the winners with their awards.

    An entertainment zone in Seaside National Park hosted activities over two days. A concert after the race featured People's Artist Roya and singers Murad Arif and Mardan.

    All registration proceeds from the charity race will be donated to the YASHAT Foundation.

    The Victory Run has been held annually since 2021.

    Baku's Victory Run draws record turnout of over 2,000
    Baku's Victory Run draws record turnout of over 2,000
    Baku's Victory Run draws record turnout of over 2,000
    Baku's Victory Run draws record turnout of over 2,000
    Baku's Victory Run draws record turnout of over 2,000
    Baku's Victory Run draws record turnout of over 2,000
    Baku's Victory Run draws record turnout of over 2,000
    Baku's Victory Run draws record turnout of over 2,000
    Baku's Victory Run draws record turnout of over 2,000
    Baku's Victory Run draws record turnout of over 2,000
    Baku's Victory Run draws record turnout of over 2,000
    Baku's Victory Run draws record turnout of over 2,000
    Baku's Victory Run draws record turnout of over 2,000
    Baku's Victory Run draws record turnout of over 2,000
    Baku's Victory Run draws record turnout of over 2,000
    Baku's Victory Run draws record turnout of over 2,000
    Baku's Victory Run draws record turnout of over 2,000
    Baku's Victory Run draws record turnout of over 2,000
    Baku's Victory Run draws record turnout of over 2,000
    Baku's Victory Run draws record turnout of over 2,000

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