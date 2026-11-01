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    1 dead, 8 injured in US shooting after football game

    Other countries
    • 01 November, 2026
    • 14:56
    1 dead, 8 injured in US shooting after football game

    At least one person was killed and at least eight others were injured in a shooting after a football game at Birmingham, Alabama, US, law enforcement said, Report informs via ABC News.

    At least one person was detained in connection with the shooting, the Birmingham Police Department said.

    "Shortly after 7:50 p.m. (GMT-6), multiple shots rang out in the 400 block of Grayman Avenue West, officers responded and located multiple gunshot victims," Officer Darrell Freeman said during a press conference.

    Freeman said nine people had been hit by gunfire, including "at least one being confirmed deceased." Another of the injured was in critical condition, he added, and seven others were in stable condition.

    "Multiple firearms were recovered from the scene by officers and turned into our property room," Freeman said. "One person has been detained and transported to the Birmingham Police Headquarters for questioning. This is an active scene with developing information."

    The shooting was near Legion Field, which hosted the Magic City Classic football game earlier on Saturday.

    "This did occur after the game," Chief Michael Pickett said. "For the most part, it was off of the property."

    US shooting Alabama
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