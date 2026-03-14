Tonight, the enemy is massively attacking the Kyiv region with drones and missiles, according to Mykola Kalashnyk, the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Report informs via RBC-Ukraine.

Russia is again striking peaceful settlements, he said.

According to Kalashnyk, two people died in the Brovary district. Four more were injured. A dormitory building, production facilities, and warehouse premises were damaged.

However, the mayor of Brovary, Ihor Sapozhko, reported eight injuries as a result of the attack on Brovary. The official also wrote about one deceased person in the city.

Sapozhko also published footage after the attack, showing a large-scale fire.