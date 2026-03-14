Russia hits Ukraine's Kyiv region with combined attack; casualties reported
Other countries
- 14 March, 2026
- 11:50
Tonight, the enemy is massively attacking the Kyiv region with drones and missiles, according to Mykola Kalashnyk, the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Report informs via RBC-Ukraine.
Russia is again striking peaceful settlements, he said.
According to Kalashnyk, two people died in the Brovary district. Four more were injured. A dormitory building, production facilities, and warehouse premises were damaged.
However, the mayor of Brovary, Ihor Sapozhko, reported eight injuries as a result of the attack on Brovary. The official also wrote about one deceased person in the city.
Sapozhko also published footage after the attack, showing a large-scale fire.
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