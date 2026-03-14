Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Russia hits Ukraine's Kyiv region with combined attack; casualties reported

    Other countries
    • 14 March, 2026
    • 11:50
    Russia hits Ukraine's Kyiv region with combined attack; casualties reported

    Tonight, the enemy is massively attacking the Kyiv region with drones and missiles, according to Mykola Kalashnyk, the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Report informs via RBC-Ukraine.

    Russia is again striking peaceful settlements, he said.

    According to Kalashnyk, two people died in the Brovary district. Four more were injured. A dormitory building, production facilities, and warehouse premises were damaged.

    However, the mayor of Brovary, Ihor Sapozhko, reported eight injuries as a result of the attack on Brovary. The official also wrote about one deceased person in the city.

    Sapozhko also published footage after the attack, showing a large-scale fire.

    Russian attacks Mykola Kalashnyk
    Kiyev vilayəti zərbələrə məruz qalıb, ölənlər və yaralananlar var
    Киевская область подверглась ударам, есть погибшие и раненые

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