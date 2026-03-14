Missile hits helipad inside US embassy compound in Baghdad
Other countries
- 14 March, 2026
- 11:20
A missile struck a helipad inside the US Embassy compound in Baghdad, two Iraqi security officials say, Report informs via The Times of Israel.
Associated Press footage shows a column of smoke rising Saturday morning over the embassy compound.
The sprawling embassy complex, one of the largest US diplomatic facilities in the world, has been repeatedly targeted by rockets and drones fired by Iran-aligned militias.
There is no immediate comment from the US Embassy in Baghdad. On Friday, the embassy renewed its Level 4 security alert for Iraq, warning that Iran and Iran-aligned militia groups have previously carried out attacks against US citizens, interests and infrastructure, and "may continue to target them."
Latest News
12:41
Chairman Guliyev: Azerbaijan to present housing initiatives at WUF13Infrastructure
12:29
Igor Garfulic: WUF13 to become platform for dialogue amid global challengesInfrastructure
12:15
Photo
21 more people evacuated from Iran to AzerbaijanDomestic policy
12:09
Anacláudia Rossbach: WUF13 to be held at crucial time for urban developmentInfrastructure
11:50
Russia hits Ukraine's Kyiv region with combined attack; casualties reportedOther countries
11:42
IRGC HQ in Tehran almost destroyed in US, Israeli strikesRegion
11:29
Photo
Anar Guliyev: Nearly 15,000 participants registered for WUF13 in BakuForeign policy
11:20
Missile hits helipad inside US embassy compound in BaghdadOther countries
11:09