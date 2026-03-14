Missile hits helipad inside US embassy compound in Baghdad

A missile struck a helipad inside the US Embassy compound in Baghdad, two Iraqi security officials say, Report informs via The Times of Israel.

Associated Press footage shows a column of smoke rising Saturday morning over the embassy compound.

The sprawling embassy complex, one of the largest US diplomatic facilities in the world, has been repeatedly targeted by rockets and drones fired by Iran-aligned militias.

There is no immediate comment from the US Embassy in Baghdad. On Friday, the embassy renewed its Level 4 security alert for Iraq, warning that Iran and Iran-aligned militia groups have previously carried out attacks against US citizens, interests and infrastructure, and "may continue to target them."