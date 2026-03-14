IRGC HQ in Tehran almost destroyed in US, Israeli strikes

The headquarters building of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Tehran sustained significant damage following strikes carried out by the armed forces of Israel and the United States, Report informs via Al Hadath TV.

The building was almost completely destroyed.

The TV also reported that the US Embassy compound in Baghdad was targeted, with the strikes aimed at air defense systems located on the premises.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran. In response, the IRGC announced a large-scale counteroffensive, striking facilities in Israel, Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia.