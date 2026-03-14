Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    IRGC HQ in Tehran almost destroyed in US, Israeli strikes

    Region
    • 14 March, 2026
    • 11:42
    IRGC HQ in Tehran almost destroyed in US, Israeli strikes

    The headquarters building of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Tehran sustained significant damage following strikes carried out by the armed forces of Israel and the United States, Report informs via Al Hadath TV.

    The building was almost completely destroyed.

    The TV also reported that the US Embassy compound in Baghdad was targeted, with the strikes aimed at air defense systems located on the premises.

    On February 28, the United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran. In response, the IRGC announced a large-scale counteroffensive, striking facilities in Israel, Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia.

    The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    ABŞ və İsrailin zərbələrindən sonra Tehranda SEPAH-ın qərargah binası dağıntılara məruz qalıb
    После ударов США и Израиля в Тегеране разрушено здание штаба КСИР

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