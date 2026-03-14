Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Ethiopia

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has expressed its condolences over the tragic loss of lives and many injuries caused by the devastating landslides and floods in Ethiopia, Report informs.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives and many injuries caused by the devastating landslides and floods in Ethiopia. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones, to the Government and people of Ethiopia, and express our solidarity with people affected by this disaster. We wish a swift and full recovery to the injured," the MFA wrote on X.