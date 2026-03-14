Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Ethiopia

    Foreign policy
    • 14 March, 2026
    • 11:09
    Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Ethiopia

    The Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has expressed its condolences over the tragic loss of lives and many injuries caused by the devastating landslides and floods in Ethiopia, Report informs.

    "We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives and many injuries caused by the devastating landslides and floods in Ethiopia. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones, to the Government and people of Ethiopia, and express our solidarity with people affected by this disaster. We wish a swift and full recovery to the injured," the MFA wrote on X.

    Ministry of Foreign Affairs landslides and floods in Ethiopia
    Azərbaycan XİN Efiopiyaya başsağlığı verib
    МИД Азербайджана выразил соболезнования Эфиопии

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