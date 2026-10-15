Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League

    Azeri Light crude drops to $124.14 per barrel

    Energy
    • 15 October, 2026
    • 10:14
    Azeri Light crude drops to $124.14 per barrel

    The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude fell by $3.73, or 2.91%, to $124.14 per barrel on the global market, a source in the oil market told Report.

    Brent crude futures for December delivery settled at $127.55 per barrel.

    At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, Azeri Light crude on a Free on Board (FOB) basis dropped by $3.72, or 3.2%, to $112.79 per barrel.

    Azerbaijan's 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.

    Azeri Light recorded its lowest price of $15.81 per barrel on April 21, 2020, and its highest price of $149.66 in July 2008.

    Azeri Light is produced under the development agreement for the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) block of fields, in which the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) holds a 35.3% stake.

    Oil prices Azerbaijani oil Azeri Light crude Brent crude
    Azərbaycan nefti 4 dollara yaxın ucuzlaşıb
    Азербайджанская нефть подешевела почти на $4
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

    Latest News

    16:55
    EIB considering cross-border energy projects in Central Asia with potential for exports to Europe via Azerbaijan
    Region
    16:49
    Mirziyoyev, Al Thani mull issues of bilateral co-op in Baku
    Foreign policy
    16:41
    Dialogue - strategic necessity amid global uncertainty, Thai deputy FM says
    Foreign policy
    16:41
    CICA Secretary General thanks Azerbaijan for gifting 'Karabakh horse' sculpture
    Foreign policy
    16:37
    Pakistan committed to CICA's role in promoting Asian peace, security, ambassador says
    Foreign policy
    16:34
    Pashinyan, Guterres discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process and TRIPP
    Region
    16:32
    Ambassador Sultan Hajiyev to become new CICA Secretary General
    Foreign policy
    16:30
    Azerbaijan's CBA discusses expanding cooperation with BNY Mellon
    Finance
    16:28
    Photo
    President Ilham Aliyev meets with Amir of State of Qatar
    Foreign policy
    All News Feed